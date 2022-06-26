Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,661 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

