Foundry Partners LLC Sells 135,252 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,252 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Worthington Industries worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 49.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 340.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $46.39 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

