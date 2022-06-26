Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 60,306 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.41% of LiveRamp worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.