Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.98% of 2U worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

