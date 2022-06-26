Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $283.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.87 and its 200 day moving average is $283.36.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.