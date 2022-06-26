Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Granite Construction worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Granite Construction by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $547.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

