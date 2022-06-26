Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,737 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.46% of Masonite International worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after acquiring an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

