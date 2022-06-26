Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Zendesk worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

