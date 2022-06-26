Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Lee sold 10,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $388,896.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,345.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

