Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788,244 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.69% of Tutor Perini worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 67.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares in the company, valued at $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

