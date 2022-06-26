Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 385,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,510,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.