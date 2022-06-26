Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 689 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.53 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

