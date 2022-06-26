Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

