Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 17.73% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $110.78 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.