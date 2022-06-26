Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 1.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

OKE stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

