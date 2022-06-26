Fulcrum Equity Management Has $258,000 Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 584.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

