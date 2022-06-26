Fulcrum Equity Management Has $427,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

XSD stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.15.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

