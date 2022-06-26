Fulcrum Equity Management Has $600,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

