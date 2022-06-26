Fulcrum Equity Management Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Shares of INTU opened at $417.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.