Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

