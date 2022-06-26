Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.