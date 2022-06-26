Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 23,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 88,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.