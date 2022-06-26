Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 144 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

