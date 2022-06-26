Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 36 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $897.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

