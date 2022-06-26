Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 41,607 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,607 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

