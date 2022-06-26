Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 6,571 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

