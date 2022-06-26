Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $252,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 29.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FMC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FMC by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 731,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after acquiring an additional 166,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FMC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

FMC stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

