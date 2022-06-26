Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

