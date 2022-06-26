Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $81.73 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

