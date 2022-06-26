Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.69% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RECS stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

