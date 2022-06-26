FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Reduced by Analyst

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $164.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

