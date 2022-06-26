Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137,563 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Garmin worth $26,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

