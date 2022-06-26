Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

