George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $148.43

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$148.43 and traded as low as C$145.58. George Weston shares last traded at C$147.41, with a volume of 136,382 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$152.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$148.50.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.8243503 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.96%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

