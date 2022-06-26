Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

