Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

NYSE GPN opened at $118.86 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

