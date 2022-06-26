Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

