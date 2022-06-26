Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

