Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 500 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

