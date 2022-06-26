Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $16.19. Gogo shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 2,282,267 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

