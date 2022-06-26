Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $16.19. Gogo shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 2,282,267 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.
In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
