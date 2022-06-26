G&S Capital LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $325.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.