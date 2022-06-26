G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.33 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

