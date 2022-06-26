G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

