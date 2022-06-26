G&S Capital LLC Buys 412 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

