G&S Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.