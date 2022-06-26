G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,013,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Shares of A opened at $121.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.