G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average is $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.