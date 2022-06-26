G&S Capital LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSMB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 98,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

