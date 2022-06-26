G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

