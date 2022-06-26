G&S Capital LLC Invests $3.98 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

